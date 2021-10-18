Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $572.65 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.