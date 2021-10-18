Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.43. 5,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

