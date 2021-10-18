GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $32.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.