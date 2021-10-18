GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $143.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.01 million and the lowest is $140.90 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

GSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

GSKY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 31,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.