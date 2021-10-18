GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $143.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.01 million and the lowest is $140.90 million. GreenSky posted sales of $142.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.
GSKY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 31,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.