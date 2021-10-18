Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 36.2% in September

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

