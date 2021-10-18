Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 390,236 Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,236 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000. Covanta makes up 3.8% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Covanta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

