Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kaleyra makes up about 1.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 11.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

KLR traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.43. 1,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,151. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $434.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

