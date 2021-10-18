Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,031. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$23.10 and a twelve month high of C$40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.99.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

