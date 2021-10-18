HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. 41,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

