HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Boosted by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.