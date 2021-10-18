Head to Head Analysis: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) versus Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MVB Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

44.9% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 25.48% 15.09% 1.44% Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Hancock Whitney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.94 $37.41 million $3.06 14.00 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.04 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -64.47

MVB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MVB Financial and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 1 3.33

MVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.28%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats MVB Financial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

