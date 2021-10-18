Head to Head Contrast: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

This table compares SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 3.59 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.59 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.05 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOC Telemed and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 294.23%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility & Risk

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

