Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce $86.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.53 million to $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $291.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $429.95 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter.

HT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,976. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.