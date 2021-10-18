Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $90.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.79.
HES has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hess stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
