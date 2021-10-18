HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

TSE HEXO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$583.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

