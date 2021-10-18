HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.07

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 919632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$589.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

