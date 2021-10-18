Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $192.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.40 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. 16,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

