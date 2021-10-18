Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 79,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,969,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
