Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 79,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,969,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

