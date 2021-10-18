Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 1,567,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.