HNI (HNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Shares of HNI opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

