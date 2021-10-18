Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hologic stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

