Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIXX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 567,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

