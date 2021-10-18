Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Hufvudstaden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HUFAF stock remained flat at $$16.75 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.