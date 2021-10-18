Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.65 ($60.77).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.20 ($62.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

