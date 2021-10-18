Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.20 ($14.35).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday.

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.