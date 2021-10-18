IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.64 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 million, a PE ratio of 142.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

