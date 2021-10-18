ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of ICL Group worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ICL Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

