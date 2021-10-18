ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 197,362 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.