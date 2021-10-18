IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) is Gendell Jeffrey L’s Largest Position

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for 52.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 54.76% of IES worth $586,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IES by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IES by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,879. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

