IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 26,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,761. The stock has a market cap of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. IES has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IES by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IES by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
