IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 26,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,761. The stock has a market cap of $960.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. IES has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IES by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IES by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.