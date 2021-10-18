Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Illumina reported sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.53. 530,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

