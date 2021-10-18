Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.79.

IMO opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

