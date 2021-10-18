Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Indiva (CVE:NDVA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.
Shares of NDVA opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. Indiva has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
