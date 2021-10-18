Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Indiva (CVE:NDVA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

Shares of NDVA opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. Indiva has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

