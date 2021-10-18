Indus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.37. 3,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.