Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. Informa has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

