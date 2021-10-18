Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the lowest is $4.00 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 338,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

