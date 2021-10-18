Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Ingles Markets worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $4,780,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

