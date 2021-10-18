Insider Buying: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,500.

Platinum Group Metals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,384. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12. The stock has a market cap of C$227.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.89. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

