Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Angi stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,960. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

