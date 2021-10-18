Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher L. Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

CPSI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 68,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,119. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

