Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Sells $1,225,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shankar Musunuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.66 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 338,448.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,764 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

