Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 3,587 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDOC stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.