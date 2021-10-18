Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Sells 35,515 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

