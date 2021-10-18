Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

INTC stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

