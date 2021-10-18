International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $143.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

