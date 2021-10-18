International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in International Paper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,487. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

