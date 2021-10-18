Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ITPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF remained flat at $$23.08 on Monday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

