Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PSCD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

