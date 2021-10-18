Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 77.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,678 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

