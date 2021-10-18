ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IACC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

